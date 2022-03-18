Sept. 14, 1934—Mar. 12, 2022

AMERY—Donna Lea Peterson (Johnson), age 87 of Amery, Wisconsin formerly of Rochester, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Amery Hospital with family members by her side. Donna was born to parents, Orrie and Myrtle Johnson in Tigerton, Wisconsin. Donna was a longtime active member of Norway Lutheran Church in Wind Lake, Wisconsin until she moved to Amery, Wisconsin to be closer to family.

Donna was preceded in death by her loving husband of nearly 60 years, Curtis P. Peterson; her parents, Orrie and Myrtle Johnson (Fink); brother, Leo; and sister, Lila.

Donna is survived by her sister, Lorraine; brother, Dale; as well as her children: Eric and his wife, Elizabeth (Vojik), Brenda, Craig and his wife, Joan (Satter), and Alan and his wife, Michelle (Pulley). Donna also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, along with countless others who had the opportunity to enjoy life with Donna.

Donna worked tirelessly for her family and her community, working for many years within the education system both public and private. She will be deeply missed and her impact on our lives will live on forever.

A celebration of life for Donna are pending please check grandstrandfh.com for service details.