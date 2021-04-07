Donna L. Sharp

MOUNT PLEASANT—Donna Lee Sharp, 79, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Ascension-All Saints Hospital.

She was born on May 19, 1941 to Robert and Eleanor Lawrenz in Racine.

Donna was a graduate of William Horlick High School. She worked as a floral designer for Lee’s Flowers for 28 years. Donna enjoyed embroidery, sewing, reading and bowling. Most of all, she loved her cats.

Donna is survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Eleanor; and three sisters.

Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 12:00 Noon. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.

Donna will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery with her parents.

Memorials in Donna’s name may be made to American Cancer Society or one’s favorite charity.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Donna’s favorite nurse, Lisa at Pleasant Point.

