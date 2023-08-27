Donna L. Pinnow (nee: Hansen) born October 27, 1948, joined her Lord & Savior peacefully at Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, WI in the loving arms of her adored husband on August 23, 2023 at the age of 74. Donna was born in Racine to the late Clifford Hansen and Alice Pietkovich (nee: Paulson). On October 29, 1988 Donna was united in marriage to the love of her life, Robin Pinnow. Together they enjoyed many years of traveling (especially their yearly trips to Grand Rivers, KY with a large caravan of family members to visit "Grandpa Cliff"), worshiping, and creating beautiful memories with family and far too many friends to name individually. Above all, Donna loved spending time with her abundantly large family more than anything else. The consummate planner always kept the family together for every special occasion and holiday. A Grandmother like no other who adored spending time with her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren and sharing stories of all their accomplishments for all to enjoy.