Donna L. Nelson 'Schatzie'

Sep. 6, 1940—July 19, 2021

RACINE — Donna L. Nelson (nee: Schattner), 80, passed away at Season’s Hospice—Ignite Medical Resorts on Monday, July 19, 2021.

Donna was born in Racine on September 6, 1940, to Herman and Mildred (nee: Vyvyan) Schattner. She graduated from Racine Lutheran High School and married her high school sweetheart Benjamin “Bud” Nelson on March 22, 1960. He preceded her in death on December 12, 2017. Donna was self-employed as a housekeeper. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially celebrating Christmas, cooking and entertaining.

Donna is survived by her sons: Benny (Jodie) and Michael (Betsy) Nelson; grandchildren: Emily, Zachary and Logan; and longtime friend Jay Roepke, who gave her the nickname “Schatzie”. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Along with her husband, Donna was preceded in death by her son, Kurt Nelson and her parents.

A celebration of Donna’s Life will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Corner House on the Lake. Donna’s sons would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Season’s Hospice for the care given to Donna.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Ave.