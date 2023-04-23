Donna L. Knurr, age 86 of Waterford passed peacefully with loving family at her side on April 19, 2023. Visitation will be held on Tuesday April 25, 2023, from 9-10:45 AM at Norway Lutheran Church 6321 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake, Wisconsin. Services will begin in church at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Norway Hill Cemetery. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy memorials are suggested to Norway Lutheran Church. Full obituary can be found at www.mealyfuneralhome.com.