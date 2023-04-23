Donna L. Knurr
Donna L. Knurr, age 86 of Waterford passed peacefully with loving family at her side on April 19, 2023. Visitation will be held on Tuesday April 25, 2023, from 9-10:45 AM at Norway Lutheran Church 6321 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake, Wisconsin. Services will begin in church at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Norway Hill Cemetery. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy memorials are suggested to Norway Lutheran Church. Full obituary can be found at www.mealyfuneralhome.com.
Mealy Funeral Home
Waterford, Wisconsin
262-534-2233