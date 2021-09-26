 Skip to main content
Donna Jean Darrey
Donna Jean Darrey

Donna Jean Darrey

RACINE — Donna Jean (Gedemer) Darrey, age 73, passed away Monday afternoon September 6, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital North in Lutz, FL, due to complications of COVID.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green Street, on Friday October 1, 2021, 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Masks are required and will be available. In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital or St John Nepomuk Catholic Church.

Please see website for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

