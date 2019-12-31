Donna J. Powers (Nee: Lange)

March 10, 1939—December 26, 2019

RACINE—Donna Jean Powers, age 80, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Parkview Gardens. She was born in Racine, March 10, 1939, daughter of the late Jerome and Jean (Nee: Vanderwarren) Lange.

Donna graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1957.” On June 14, 1958, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church she was united in marriage to Robert D. Powers and together they raised 3 children. When her children were older Donna worked at Minnesota Fabrics for 10 years. Donna enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Master Gardeners. She also enjoyed golfing, camping with the family, traveling with Bob favorites being, Hawaii, New Orleans, Mexico, Las Vegas and on Cruises. Above all she treasured time spent with her family and will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband, Bob; children, Jeanne Peterson, Jenny Powers (Chris Johanssen), James (Amy) Powers; 5 grandchildren, Jessica Seidel, Megan (Mario) Garcia, Erin (Aaron) Powers-Struck, Ryan Powers, Sean Powers; great grandchildren, Michael, Maddison, and Mason; in-laws, Shirley Crocco, Ralph (Nancy) Kindl; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Jeryl Kindl and son-in-law, Richard Peterson.