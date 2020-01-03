Donna J. Powers Nee: Lange

March 10, 1939—December 26, 2019
RACINE—Donna Jean Powers, age 80, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Parkview Gardens.
Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home, Friday, January 3, 2020, 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Terry Huebner officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Alzheimer’s Assn have been suggested.
