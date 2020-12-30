 Skip to main content
Donna Genhelen (nee: Domokos) Ishman
Racine – Donna Genhelen (nee: Domokos) Ishman, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on December 27, 2020. A full obituary will be published on Sunday, January 3, 2021. To share online condolences, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

