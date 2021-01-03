Donna Genhelen (nee: Domokos) Ishman

April 18, 1958 – December 27, 2020
Racine – Donna Ishman, 62, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on December 27, 2020.
Donna was born in Milwaukee to Martin and Florence (nee: Kysely) Domokos on April 18, 1958. Donna was united in marriage to Dana G. Ishman on October 1, 1994, at the Wustum Museum in Racine. She worked for Johnson Outdoors for 25 years before retiring in May of 2019. Donna and her husband, Dana, shared a passion for tractors and were members of the Ford-Fordson Collectors Association, South East Wisconsin Antique Power and Collectibles Society, and the Illinois Railway Museum for many years. Donna was deeply loved and will be missed by many.
Donna leaves cherished memories to her daughter, Michelle Palmer; mother, Florence (nee: Kysely) Domokos; grandchildren: Corbin Palmer, Easton LaFreniere, and Skylar Kenna; siblings: Glenn (Jo) Domokos, Darrell (Lynn) Domokos, Doug (Laurel) Domokos, Maralee (Vaughn) Groen, Pam (Tim Jones) Ishman, Cheryl Brown, and Beth Koleske; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Donna is predeceased by her husband, Dana G. Ishman; father, Martin Domokos; brothers-in-law: Ronn Ishman and Ray Brown.
A public visitation will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on January 4, 2021 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. with a PRIVATE service to follow at 1:00 P.M. Donna will be laid to rest next to her husband, Dana, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the National Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuenralhomeinc.com.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. Guests may be required to wait outside until others leave the funeral home. Anyone planning on attending Donna’s visitation will also be required to wear a face covering upon entering the funeral home along with following social distancing guidelines.
Each day can be a continuation, an end, or a beginning, it’s your decision.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI, 53405
(262) 634-3361
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.