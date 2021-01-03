Donna Genhelen (nee: Domokos) Ishman

April 18, 1958 – December 27, 2020

Racine – Donna Ishman, 62, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on December 27, 2020.

Donna was born in Milwaukee to Martin and Florence (nee: Kysely) Domokos on April 18, 1958. Donna was united in marriage to Dana G. Ishman on October 1, 1994, at the Wustum Museum in Racine. She worked for Johnson Outdoors for 25 years before retiring in May of 2019. Donna and her husband, Dana, shared a passion for tractors and were members of the Ford-Fordson Collectors Association, South East Wisconsin Antique Power and Collectibles Society, and the Illinois Railway Museum for many years. Donna was deeply loved and will be missed by many.

Donna leaves cherished memories to her daughter, Michelle Palmer; mother, Florence (nee: Kysely) Domokos; grandchildren: Corbin Palmer, Easton LaFreniere, and Skylar Kenna; siblings: Glenn (Jo) Domokos, Darrell (Lynn) Domokos, Doug (Laurel) Domokos, Maralee (Vaughn) Groen, Pam (Tim Jones) Ishman, Cheryl Brown, and Beth Koleske; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Donna is predeceased by her husband, Dana G. Ishman; father, Martin Domokos; brothers-in-law: Ronn Ishman and Ray Brown.