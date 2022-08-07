Donna E. Simenson (Pansch)

Dec. 19, 1933—July 24, 2022

STURGEON BAY—Donna Simenson (Pansch), 88, of Sturgeon Bay, WI, passed away on July 24, 2022.

Donna was born on December 19, 1933, in Racine, WI, the daughter of James and Catherine Pansch. She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School. Donna is survived by her husband, Gerald Simenson of Sturgeon Bay; her sister, Mary Claire Badura of Dallas, TX; her children: Susanna Pathak of Bangor, ME, Daniel Draeger (Barbara) of Muskego, Anne Lamb of Milwaukee, and Amy Draeger (Deb Matchinsky), of Minneapolis, MN; her granddaughter, Kari Duenze of Brown Deer; and her niece, Kathryn Murgas (Michael) of Dallas, TX.

Cremation and private services are planned. Donations to the Door County Humane Society are suggested by the family.

Donna loved crosswords, detective novels, Anderson Cooper, and Animal Planet. She made friends wherever she went. She learned to navigate the internet at age 85, enjoying the news, online shopping and following loved ones on social media. Her signature expressions of love were the personal, funny notes she wrote in birthday and holiday cards.

Donna faced tremendous health challenges this past year, responding to each with courage and grace. She left the world peacefully and with dignity because of the extraordinary care she received from the Door County Medical Center Surge Unit and the Unity hospice team, the support of her husband and the love and encouragement of her devoted family.