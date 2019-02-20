June 30, 1962—February 17, 2019
RACINE—Donna Charo, age 56, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 after a year long battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Racine June 30, 1962, daughter of Emma (Nee: Munoz) and Rogelio Charo.
She will be dearly missed by her mother, Emma Alejos; her sons, Rogelio David Garcia, Ricardo “Vinny” Bernal; her grandchildren, Jackson, Benjamin, and Penelope; her fiancé, Israel Bernal; siblings, David (Kitty) Charo, Diana (Ivan) Santos, Debra (Mark Hope) Charo, June (Joe Jr.) Galvan; furbaby, Daisy; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Rogelio B. Charo; stepfather, Johnny Alejos; and furbaby, Abby.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, February 22, 2019, 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 5:00 pm until time of service at 7:00 pm. Memorials to the family have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.