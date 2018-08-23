May 8, 1929—August 17, 2018
RACINE—Donavon Gordon Krueger, age 89, passed away Friday, August 17, 2018, at The Villa at Lincoln Park.
He was born in Menomonie, WI, May 8, 1929, son of the late Paul and Mabel (Nee: Abbott) Krueger.
Donavon graduated from Menomonie High School “Class of 1947”. He proudly served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany for 2 years. On November 19, 1955 in Kendallville, IN he was united in marriage to Rosemary Scheidegger. Donavon earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from U.W. Stout. He was employed by Gateway Technical College for 35 years where he taught electronics and drivers education retiring in 1991 as Dean of Student Services. Donavon touched many lives through his teaching and counseling and was respected and admired by all. He was formerly a longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and now a member of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. He enjoyed house maintenance, reading, and rooting for his favorite teams, the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers. Most of all he treasured time spent with his family especially his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 63 years, Rosemary; 4 children, Keith (Debbie) Krueger of Racine, Kellie (Bob) Kunz of Naperville, IL, Kerry (Greg) Melson of Pawleys Islands, SC, Kurt (Joan) Krueger of Racine; 7 grandchildren, Adam and Julie Krueger, Jacob, Joshua, and Ender Kunz, Dylan Melson, and Matthew Krueger; sisters-in-laws, Dolores Dixon of Phoenix, AZ, Geraldine Ames of Muskegon, MI. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul (Clara) Krueger.
A memorial service will be held at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 2417 Drexel Avenue, Saturday, August 25, 2018, 11:30 A.M. with Reverend Dr. Harvard Stephens officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 10:00 A.M. – 11:30 A.M. Private entombment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer Youth Group, Hospice Alliance, or one’s favorite charity have been suggested.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Villa at Lincoln Park and Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care and an extra special thank you to Rev. Dr. Harvard Stephens for his support during this difficult time.
