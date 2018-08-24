May 8, 1929—August 17, 2018
RACINE—Donavon Gordon Krueger, age 89, passed away Friday, August 17, 2018, at The Villa at Lincoln Park.
A memorial service will be held at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 2417 Drexel Avenue, Saturday, August 25, 2018, 11:30 A.M. with Reverend Dr. Harvard Stephens officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 10:00 A.M. – 11:30 A.M. Private entombment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer Youth Group, Hospice Alliance, or one’s favorite charity have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
