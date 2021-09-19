Donald Woosley

May 22, 1943—Sep. 12, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT—Donald “Don” Eugene Woosley, 78, passed away at Ascension All Saints in Racine on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Don was born to the late James and Lillian (nee: Sapp) Woosley on May 22, 1943, in Gary, IN. He worked as a Machine Shop Supervisor at A&E for 20 years. Don had a hard-working mentality and always gave his best; he never quit. Above all, Don loved his family and cherished every moment he had with them.

Don will be deeply missed by his loving children: Kelly (Dan) Cumberworth and Keith (Tressa) Woosley; grandchildren: Jeffrey, Corben, Chloe, and Casey; along other relatives and friends.

Don is predeceased by his wife, Sharon; and his brother, James Woosley.

Per Don’s wishes, cremation has taken place. His final resting place will be on the East Coast with his wife, Sharon. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to The Lange family and A&E for saving and enriching Don’s life.

