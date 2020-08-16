× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 25, 1939 - August 6, 2020

Donald Weber was born in Racine, Wisconsin; the firstborn of Ruth (Kaplan) and Glenn Weber. He grew up in Racine and attended Horlick High School where his favorite subject was mathematics. In 1956, Don enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Germany.

After leaving the Army, he began a career as a carpenter and in 1962, married Kathleen Breidel of LaCrosse, Wisconsin. In 1965, Don joined the Racine Fire Department and had a long and happy career as a firefighter and EMT. He had achieved the rank of captain when he retired in 1992.

Don raised and loved his three daughters and served with all his heart as both deacon and elder at Racine Bible Church. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and hunting. Don loved to cook and his fish fry was (and still is) legendary.

After retiring from the Racine Fire Department, Don and Kathy moved to sunny Florida where he enjoyed many new friendships and worked on improving his golf game. Don and Kathy helped to start a much-needed church in their community, impacting many people.

Don was loved and respected and will be deeply missed by his family and his many friends – both new and old.