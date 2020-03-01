November 28, 1926 – February 26, 2020

BURLINGTON – Donald W. Longmore, age 93, passed away peacefully at his residence February 26, 2020. He was born in Burlington, WI, November 28, 1926, son of the late Leslie and Louise (Nee: Hasse) Longmore.

Donald proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. Don was employed at In Sink Erator for many years and lastly self employed as a consultant. He was very proud to be a member and President for 23 years of the Badger Land Miniature Pinscher Club of Wisconsin, served as Secretary for the Miniature Pinscher Club of America. He also bred and showed his pinschers, receiving champion titles. He also enjoyed playing a good game of Sheepshead with dear family and friends. Above all it was time spent with his family that he cherished most.

In 1966 he met Shirlie (Nee: Bentz) Dallmann, fell in love and married her. He became an instant stepfather of Roberta, Bill, Fritzie, Sherl and Eric Dallmann. In 1992 Shirlie died and Don was once again alone except for his stepchildren.

In 2002 Don again found love and friendship in a beautiful woman and was united in marriage to Elaine (Nee: Kowalsky) Sawasky VanRemmen, along with Elaine came her 13 children and two step-sons, making Don now the stepfather of 20 children.