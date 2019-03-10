November 21, 1925—March 5, 2019
RACINE—Donald “Don” Wesley Larsen, 93, passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
He was born in Albert Lea, Minnesota on November 21, 1925 the son of the late Magnus and Marine Sophie (nee: Larson) Larsen. Don proudly served in the U. S. Navy during WW II.
He was united in marriage to Charlotte Jaskulske on September 26, 1947, who preceded him in death. On August 19, 1989 he married Meta (nee: Andersen) Slesarenko.
Don was a longtime member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, Gethsemane Lutheran Church and Journey in Faith, Disabled American Veterans (D.A.V.) and National Association of Fleet Tug Sailors (N.A.F.T.S.). He was employed at Racine Unified School District retiring after many years of dedicated service.
Don is survived by his wife, Meta, sons; Wesley (Diane) Larsen, and Bradley Larsen, son-in-law, Bernie Kupper; stepchildren, Trudy (Artie) Rozzoni, Debbie (Tom) Peterik, all of Racine, and Becky Olson, of Jacksonville, FL, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. He is further survived by six step grandchildren, twelve step great grandchildren, four step great-great grandchildren, with another one on the way, and his sister-in-law, Carol Havig of Billings, MT.
In addition to his first wife, Don was preceded in death by his daughter, Rose Kupper, son, Dennis Larsen, infant granddaughter, Helen Larsen, step granddaughter, Jamie Olson; two sisters and three brothers-in-law, Margery (Micky Nielsen and Nels Adelsen) Adelsen, and Elaine (Victor) Andersen; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Archie (Doris) Larsen, and Kenneth (Evelyn “Tunie”) Larson; and four brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law, Harry (Doris) Andersen, Anna (Oscar) Christensen, Ingemann (Cathryn) Andersen, and Leif Havig.
Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 7 p.m. with visitation from 5 p.m. until the time of service with Rev. Allison Johnson officiating. Don will be laid to rest will full military honors at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 promptly at 1 p.m.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
