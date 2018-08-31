Subscribe for 17¢ / day
YORKVILLE—Donald W. Hildebrandt, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday August 28, 2018 at Froedtert South (St. Catherine’s Hospital) in Kenosha.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 11:00 A.M. at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie Street, with Rev. Don Francis officiating. Interment will follow at Union Grove Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the funeral home from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and Wednesday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 A.M. Memorials to the Racine Masonic Lodge #18 have been suggested.

Please see Sunday’s Journal Times or the funeral home website for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

