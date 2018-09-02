YORKVILLE—Donald W. Hildebrandt, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday August 28, 2018 at Froedtert South (St. Catherine’s Hospital) in Kenosha.
Donald was born in Kenosha on January 17, 1958, son of Melvin and Doris (nee: Lockard) Hildebrandt.
Don graduated from Carthage College with a degree in Biology. On August 8, 1981, he was united in marriage to Debra Roycroft at Santa Maria Del PoPolo Church in Mundelein, IL. Don had been employed with SC Johnson since 1980. He began his career in the Entomology Research Center and advanced to his current position as Project Manager in Global Pest Control Research and Development. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, now North Pointe United Methodist, and was a Master Mason in the Masonic Lodge #18. A Boy Scout and Eagle Scout himself, Don dedicated his time and energy as a Boy Scout Leader and 4-H leader. He guided each of his children and their friends to become Eagle Scouts or Gold Award recipients. In his spare time, Don enjoyed working in his orchard and the family evergreen nursery. He found great joy working on and teaching his children about fixing engines. A very selfless man, Don will be best remembered for his love and dedication to his family.
He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of thirty-seven years, Debra; his children, Matthew Hildebrandt of Maiden Rock, WI, David (Hillary) Hildebrandt of Luck, WI, Kristin Hildebrandt of La Crosse, WI, Benjamin Hildebrandt of Fort Bliss, El Paso, TX; his mother, Doris Hildebrandt of Zion, IL; sisters and brother, Donna (Bruce) Hart, Doris (Jim) Waters, Dale Hildebrandt; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Charles Roycroft, Kelly Roycroft, Kerry (Mike) Quist; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends all around the world. He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin W. Hildebrandt.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 11:00 A.M. at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie Street, with Rev. Don Francis officiating. Interment will follow at Union Grove Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the funeral home from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and Wednesday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 A.M. Memorials to the Racine Masonic Lodge #18 have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
