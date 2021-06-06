Donald V. Rothering

Nov. 12, 1938 — May 30, 2021

CALEDONIA – Donald Vinton Rothering, 82, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, May 30, 2021. He was born in Racine on November 12, 1938, son of the late Leo and Vera (nee Harvey) Rothering.

Donald was united in marriage to the former Sandra Jean Lueckfeld on August 3, 1963, in Racine.

Don proudly and faithfully served his country in the United States Navy. He worked for American Motors (AMC) for seven and a half years. He then worked for S.C. Johnson for 33 years retiring in 2000. Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, and bowling. He loved taking walleye trips to Lake Erie. He also loved hunting in the Crivitz area up north.

Don leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of over 57 years, Sandra Rothering; children: William (Jan) Hankins, Scott (Kris) Rothering, Kelly Bauer; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives; and friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to his parents, Don is preceded in death by his son, Timothy Rothering; great-grandson, Michael Hankins; brothers, Leo (Pat) Rothering, Leroy (Dorothy) Rothering, Richard (Nancy) Rothering; and mother-in-law, Roberta Lueckfeld.