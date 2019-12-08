Donald Studey

Donald Arthur Studey, 90, passed away October 29, 2019. Don was born December 13, 1928 in Racine, WI to Arthur and Katherine (Jensen) Studey. Don graduated from Park High School in 1946. As a youth he loved camping at Camp Anokijig. Don loved sports and was very active in wrestling, basketball and his favorite sport golf. Don played basketball into his 50’s and golfed as often as possible his whole life achieving 8 holes-in-one and back-to-back eagles. On February 19, 1949, Don was United in marriage to Vilma Hanssen. Don worked in sales and eventually Don and Vilma started a successful business, Key Chemlab, Inc. Don loved his family and grandchildren and shared many good times with them that they remember with great fondness. Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Vilma. He is survived by his daughters, Lynn Studey, Nikki (Paul) McGowan and Merri Dalby; grandsons, Ryan (Shantel) McGowan, Jeremy (Kristen) McGowan, Adam Dalby and Jeff Dalby and eight great-grandchildren. Don is dearly missed by all his family and friends.