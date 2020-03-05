Donald Sherman Cagle

Known by many simply as ‘Coach’, Don coached many different sports throughout the years, but his passion was football. He spent years coaching at North Lakeland Elementary School and always looked at coaching as more than teaching a sport, but also as a way to teach children their own value, and to help them learn what responsibility, teamwork and commitment means. Donald and Susan raised two children, lived a private, happy life dedicated to his family and all the animals that he loved to take care of. He lived his life trying to be an example of kindness, integrity and a genuine helping hand to anyone he could help.