Donald S. Olsen

January 4th, 1948—January 1, 2021

RACINE — Donald Scott Fabricius Olsen, 72, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital’s ICU on January 1, 2021, from complications of COVID.

Don was born in Racine, on January 4th, 1948, the son of the late Donald and Remore (nee: Nielsen) Olsen.

After graduating from Washington Park High School in 1966, he continued his education by studying mechanical technology at the Racine Technical Institute.

Don had various places of employment, which included Goldblatt’s, Hahn Hydraulics, Circuit City, and lastly Cooper Power Systems, where he was a lab technician retiring after 27 years of service.

On September 8, 1973 he was united in marriage to the former Jenny Richards. They were married for 37 years and had three children together.

Don found great enjoyment in building computers, printing out many items on his 3D printers to share with others, cooking in his beloved air fryer, hanging out with his son’s cat Molly, cheering for the Brewers and Packers, and having Sunday dinners with his kids and grand-doggies. He tremendously loved his daughter’s dogs Roxy and Fiona, and always spoiled them with treats, leftovers, and presents.