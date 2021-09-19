Donald R. Johnson

Don was born in Redding, CA on December 17, 1941 to Carl and Bertha (Truesdell) Johnson. His family moved to Oklahoma when Don was two, first to Quapaw for six months, and then to Picher, which is where Don grew up. Don was a star football player and captain of the team, he was senior class president and Homecoming king and also appeared in several school plays. He graduated from Picher-Cardin High School in 1959, and then received his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Pittsburg State University, Pittsburg, KS in 1965.

Up until 1978, Don worked for several manufacturing facilities in the capacity of a Plant or General Manager, and he also owned two fast food restaurants for a little over a year. Then in September 1978, he found his niche when he was hired by Modine Manufacturing as the Production Manager at their McHenry, IL plant. In April 1979, he became Plant Manager, and was then promoted to Operations Manager, Automotive Division in Racine in 1982. Don quickly advanced to the General Manager of the Division, and became a company officer in 1988 as Vice President and General Manager of the Automotive Division. This was followed by Group Vice President in 1990 and Executive Vice President, Operations in 1994. Don became President and Chief Operating Officer in October 1996 and was elected to the Board of Directors the following year. He advanced to President and CEO in 1998, and Chairman of the Board in 2002, until his retirement in June 2003. During Don’s tenure with Modine, the company achieved many significant accomplishments, among them their increased presence in the global market through a series of acquisitions and joint ventures and Modine also broadened its product offering by entering new markets such as electronics and fuel cell technology.