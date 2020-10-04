Donald Pisanello

May 13, 1960 – September 26, 2020
RACINE—Donald “Don” Pisanello, 60, passed away on Saturday September 26, 2020.
He was born in Racine on May 13, 1960, the son of Joseph and Pat (nee: Bull) Pisanello, who preceded him in death.
Don was united in marriage to Kim Aiello in 1999.
He was employed with various employers in sales.
Don was a member of Roma Lodge for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Kim; siblings Joanne, John Pisanello and Carrie Kreiser; in addition to nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his sister, Andrea Pisanello.
Private services have been held.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine
262-632-4479
