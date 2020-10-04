Donald Pisanello

May 13, 1960 – September 26, 2020

RACINE—Donald “Don” Pisanello, 60, passed away on Saturday September 26, 2020.

He was born in Racine on May 13, 1960, the son of Joseph and Pat (nee: Bull) Pisanello, who preceded him in death.

Don was united in marriage to Kim Aiello in 1999.

He was employed with various employers in sales.

Don was a member of Roma Lodge for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Kim; siblings Joanne, John Pisanello and Carrie Kreiser; in addition to nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Don was preceded in death by his sister, Andrea Pisanello.

Private services have been held.

