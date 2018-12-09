March 4, 1930 – November 30, 2018
MOUNT PLEASANT – Donald N. Elmer, 88, received the promise of eternal life after a long battle on Friday, November 30, 2018, surrounded by the love of his family.
He was born on March 4, 1930, son of the late Norman and Irma (Nee: Nienke) Elmer.
Donald was united in marriage to the love of his life, the former Barbara L. Houdek, on October 18, 1958, at Atonement Lutheran Church in Racine.
Donald proudly and faithfully served his country in Korea in the United States Army. He was a police officer for the Racine Police Department for 32 years, retiring in 1985. The highlight of Don’s service to his country was in May 2016 when he was on the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight to Washington D.C.
Donald leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of over 60 years, Barbara Elmer; children, Timothy S. Elmer, Kathryn A. (David) Elmer-Brask; grandchildren, Kimberly, Aaron, Samuel, and Natalie Brask; siblings, Barbara (Glenn) Mair, Daniel (Marie) Elmer; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends too numerous to mention.
In addition to his parents, Donald is preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis (Christie) Brusha; brother, Gerald (Margie) Elmer; and brother-in-law, Ronald A. Lessnau.
A memorial celebration of Donald’s life will be held on Saturday, December 15, 2018, 11:00am, at Living Faith Lutheran Church (formerly Atonement Lutheran Church), 2915 Wright Avenue, with Rev. Michael Mueller officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. Full military honors will follow the service. Memorials have been suggested to Hospice Alliance, Mt. Meru Tumaini Health Clinic, or Living Faith Lutheran Church (formerly Atonement).
The family would like to extend a heart-felt “Thank You” to Regina, Cindy, Sara, and all the caregivers at Hospice Alliance.
