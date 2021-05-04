April 25, 1953—April 27, 2021

KANSAS CITY, Missouri—Donald Lewis Running, age 68, passed away April 27, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. At the time of his passing, Don was surrounded by his first love, his family. His wife of 45 years, Karen (nee: Haag); son, Joshua and daughter, Erin were holding his hand as the Good Lord called his name.

Don was born in Racine, WI to Gene and Marceline Running (nee: Lui) in 1953. He graduated in 1971 from William Horlick High School and worked for 34 years at J.I. Case before he retired at the age of 59.

While he enjoyed his time building tractors professionally, it was his second love that was his life’s passion—Music. Don’s love of music was identified early in his life, when his mother nicknamed him “Mr. Tap Toes”. This passion grew over the years, singing in rock-and-roll bands into his 40’s. Following his singing career, Don started Power Audio and ran concerts, festivals and events all over the mid-west until his retirement. If you spent any time at Racine Festival Park from the 1990’s – 2010’s, you likely would have seen Don at the Front of House mixing that night’s headline act. Don shared his passion with his family and friends and was always willing to lend equipment or time for benefit events.