× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 5, 1934—July 19, 2020

Donald Lee Charnon, Sr. (lovingly referred to as “The Don”) of Cleveland Wisconsin passed away on July 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Don was born in Racine Wisconsin on September 5, 1934 to Francis and Ann Charnon. He married Sandra Lee Baird on July 27, 1957. Don was a butcher all of his life and cherished his award-winning garden of vegetables and fruit. Don was also an avid hunter and fisherman believing it wasn’t a vacation unless you were doing one of the two. The best times he had was when he took his children on his hunting and fishing trips. Don also enjoyed playing sheepshead and golf and participated in a golf league for 60 years.

Don is survived by his wife Sandra; children, Donald Jr (Trish), Michael (Lori), Brian and Wendy; grandchildren, Erin, Lystra, Christa, Jacob, Jesse, Mia, Murphy and Noah; step grandchildren, Morgan and Mitchel; great grandchildren, Ember and Rhema; nephews, Rich and Jeffrey (Nitta); extended family members Richard (EO) and Diane Anderson, and many hunting and fishing buddies.

Don was proceeded in death by his parents, and brothers Fr. Allen Charnon and Francis (Butch) Charnon.