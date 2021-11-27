May 6, 1955 – Nov. 21, 2021

RACINE—Donald L. Totten, age 66, passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice Ignite on Sunday, November 21, 2021 after a brave and valiant struggle with several health challenges over the years

Don was born in Racine on May 6, 1955 to the late Harry J. and Cecelia (nee Cole) Totten. A 1973 graduate of Washington Park High School, faithfully served our country for 20 years with the United States Air Force. Don was an avid golfer, skilled billiards enthusiast, and was an extreme movie buff.

Surviving are his dear aunt, Betty J. Costabile; close cousins: John (Jeanne) Costabile, Susan Boles, Lori Costabile and Carol (Bob) Thiel; adopted daughter, Jillian Condill; adopted grandson, Lucas; other cousins, relatives and friends. Don was preceded in death by his father, Harry Totten (who died when Don was only 15 months old); beloved mother, Cecelia Totten; and by cousin, Thomas Costabile.

Services Celebrating Don’s Life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. with Fr. Domenic J. Roscioli officiating. Military honors will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 4:00–5:00 p.m. Private interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery.

