 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald L. Totten

  • 0

May 6, 1955 – Nov. 21, 2021

RACINE—Donald L. Totten, age 66, passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice Ignite on Sunday, November 21, 2021 after a brave and valiant struggle with several health challenges over the years.

Surviving are his dear aunt, Betty J. Costabile; close cousins: John (Jeanne) Costabile, Susan Boles, Lori Costabile and Carol (Bob) Thiel; adopted daughter, Jillian Condill; adopted grandson, Lucas; other cousins, relatives and friends.

Services celebrating Don’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday (TODAY), November 28, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. with Fr. Domenic J. Roscioli officiating. Military honors will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday (TODAY) from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Private interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 39: Easy ways to save money on holiday decorations this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News