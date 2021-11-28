May 6, 1955 – Nov. 21, 2021
RACINE—Donald L. Totten, age 66, passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice Ignite on Sunday, November 21, 2021 after a brave and valiant struggle with several health challenges over the years.
Surviving are his dear aunt, Betty J. Costabile; close cousins: John (Jeanne) Costabile, Susan Boles, Lori Costabile and Carol (Bob) Thiel; adopted daughter, Jillian Condill; adopted grandson, Lucas; other cousins, relatives and friends.
Services celebrating Don’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday (TODAY), November 28, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. with Fr. Domenic J. Roscioli officiating. Military honors will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday (TODAY) from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Private interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000