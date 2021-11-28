RACINE—Donald L. Totten, age 66, passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice Ignite on Sunday, November 21, 2021 after a brave and valiant struggle with several health challenges over the years.

Services celebrating Don’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday (TODAY), November 28, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. with Fr. Domenic J. Roscioli officiating. Military honors will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday (TODAY) from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Private interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.