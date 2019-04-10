May 2, 1934—April 5, 2019
RACINE—Donald Lee Spaulding, age 84, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Autumn Leaves of Franklin.
He was born in Kenosha, May 2, 1934 son of the late Harvey and Clara Spaulding.
On June 1, 1990 at St. Paul Lutheran Church he was united in marriage to June A. Wiseman. Don was employed at various companies throughout his career including: Racine Hydraulics, Rexnord, and Bosch. He then owned and operated Locking Cylinder Technologies until his retirement in 2016. Don was a former member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and currently a member of United Lutheran Church. An avid sailer, Don was a longtime member of the Harbor Lite Yacht Club. He also enjoyed snowmobiling and belonged to the Dunn Good Snowmobile Club. Above all he was devoted and cherished time spent with his family.
He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of twenty-eight years, June; children, Steve (Suzette) Spaulding, Julie Zimmermann (Rick Johnston); daughter-in-law, Debra Spaulding; five grandchildren, Kerry (Sheri) Drake, Jeremy Drake, Andrew (Christine) Spaulding, Michael Zimmermann (Amanda Becker), Jason Zimmermann (fiancée, Elizabeth Lekas); seven great-grandchildren, Rowan, Kaylee, Karson, Ashton, Aleyna, Jacob and Josie; sister, Grace Houston; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy; son, Jeffery Spaulding; son-in-law, Dane Zimmermann; sister, Marion; brothers, Harvey Jr. , Glenn and Darryl.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm.
A special thank you to the caregivers at Autumn Leaves of Franklin and Legacy Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
