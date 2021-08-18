 Skip to main content
Donald L. Schulz
MOUNT PLEASANT – Donald L. Schulz, 74, passed away at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa on Monday, August 16, 2021.

A funeral service for Don will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family on Saturday morning at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Please visit the funeral home website for a complete obituary.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

