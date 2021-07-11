Feb. 16, 1946 - July 2, 2021

RACINE - Donald L. Bartelt, age 75, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Racine February 16, 1946, son of the late Norbert and Lois (nee: Christopherson) Bartelt.

Don was a graduate of Washington Park High School "Class of 1965". He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. Don was employed by JI Case for 35 years until his retirement in 2000. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his daughters: Wendy (Thomas) Taylor, Cindy (Jeremy) Ahles; four grandchildren: Todd Bartelt, twins, Brandon and Cameron Ahles and Payton Ahles; two great-grandchildren: Gabriel Myhre and Hazel Bosch; brother, Richard (Ruth) Bartelt; and sister, Judy Miller; nieces, nephew's other relatives and many dear friends.

Funeral services celebrating Don's life will be held Monday, July 12, 2021, 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet for visitation Monday at 10:00 until time of service at the funeral home. Private interment with Full Military Honors will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

