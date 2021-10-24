Donald Klemencic

He was born in Racine on July 25, 1933 to Anthony and Mary (nee: Vlasic) Klemencic. Donald received a degree in accounting from U.W. Madison but found his niche in software development. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957. Always kind and sincere, with a warm heart and a quick wit, his jokes brought a smile to all those around him.