July 25, 1933—October 16, 2021
RACINE — Donald Klemencic, 88, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.
He was born in Racine on July 25, 1933 to Anthony and Mary (nee: Vlasic) Klemencic. Donald received a degree in accounting from U.W. Madison but found his niche in software development. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957. Always kind and sincere, with a warm heart and a quick wit, his jokes brought a smile to all those around him.
Donald is survived by his brother, Ronald Klemencic of Racine; nephew, Ronald Klemencic Jr. of Seattle, WA and niece, Kim Klemencic of Myersville, MD.
There will be a private family service held at a later date.
