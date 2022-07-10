LAS VEGAS, Nev.—Donald Joseph Lui age 91 of Las Vegas passed away on June 22, 2022. He was born July 9, 1930 in Racine, WI to John and Margaret Lui (Heimes). He was a resident of Las Vegas since 1976 and worked at the El Cortez Hotel as a bartender from 1976 until 1995. He will be sadly missed. His quick wit and savvy one liners will always live on in our memories.