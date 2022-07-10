July 9, 1930—June 22, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev.—Donald Joseph Lui age 91 of Las Vegas passed away on June 22, 2022. He was born July 9, 1930 in Racine, WI to John and Margaret Lui (Heimes). He was a resident of Las Vegas since 1976 and worked at the El Cortez Hotel as a bartender from 1976 until 1995. He will be sadly missed. His quick wit and savvy one liners will always live on in our memories.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan and son, Donald Lui, Jr.
He is survived by sister, Lorrie Jaklich, Racine; four children: daughter, Diane (Ken); son, Scott(Chris); son, David and daughter, Sandi(Jose) and five grandchildren: Dave, Jr., Jose, Jr., Jessica, Ryan and Brittany as well as two great-grandchildren: Tyson and Alaia.
No services are planned at this time.