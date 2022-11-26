Dec. 14, 1967 – Nov. 22, 2022

Donald James Pirk, age 54, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. He was born in Racine, December 14, 1967, son of Richard and Judith (Nee: Lema) Pirk.

On July 7, 2012, he was united in marriage to Wendy J. Merten. Don was last employed as an mechanic with Durham School Services. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and a die-hard Chicago Bears fan. Above all, he cherished time spent with his family.

Don will be dearly missed by his loving wife of ten years, Wendy; his children: Richard E. (Crystal) Pirk II, Tessa Pirk, Jacob J. Pirk; his grandchildren: Kolton, Logan, Makenzie, Josiah; his mother, Judith Pirk; brothers: Ronald S. Pirk Sr., Daniel P. Pirk; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his son, William Pirk; his father, Richard Paul Pirk, his twin brothers: Richard Edward Pirk and Robert Allen Pirk; and his nephew, Jeremy Pirk.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, November 27, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Monday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A Service celebrating Don’s life will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

