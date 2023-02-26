Nov. 9, 1946—Feb. 20, 2023
KANSASVILLE—Donald Jules Symanski, age 76 of Kansasville, Wisconsin passed away on February 20, 2023.
Don was born on November 9, 1946 in Manage, Belgium to Bernard and Josette Symanski. He was born into a military family and traveled the world. Having such a diversified background, Don, decided to become a Redemptorist Priest, in which he loyally served for 13 years. During his priesthood he served in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was a professor at Holy Redeemer College in Waterford, Wisconsin. He also had the opportunity to work for a mental health association. He was a small group facilitator for the mentally ill. In later years, Don assisted his wife, Rita, in running the Bell, Book and Candle Antique Shop and a tavern called Novak’s Mosquito Inn. The regular patrons always enjoyed his trivia questions and the hat dance nights. Don was so loved with a brilliant mind, witty personality and his obsession of books. He shared his knowledge of the Civil War with members of the Civil War Round Table often.
Don is survived by his wife, Rita Rose Novak, of 38 years, his four stepchildren: Maureen Wolfe, Jennifer Sokol, Kathleen Bislew and Johnathan Bislew; 30 grand and great grandchildren; Josette Symanski (mother); Janet Olszewski (sister), as well as many nieces and nephews.
Predeceased family members are his father, Lt. Col. Ret. Bernard Symanski and his sister, Bernadette Myers. Also deceased is brother-in-law, Charles Olszewski.
A celebration of life will be held in honor of Don this summer, privately with family and friends.