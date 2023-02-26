Don was born on November 9, 1946 in Manage, Belgium to Bernard and Josette Symanski. He was born into a military family and traveled the world. Having such a diversified background, Don, decided to become a Redemptorist Priest, in which he loyally served for 13 years. During his priesthood he served in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was a professor at Holy Redeemer College in Waterford, Wisconsin. He also had the opportunity to work for a mental health association. He was a small group facilitator for the mentally ill. In later years, Don assisted his wife, Rita, in running the Bell, Book and Candle Antique Shop and a tavern called Novak’s Mosquito Inn. The regular patrons always enjoyed his trivia questions and the hat dance nights. Don was so loved with a brilliant mind, witty personality and his obsession of books. He shared his knowledge of the Civil War with members of the Civil War Round Table often.