Donald J. Servi

August 31, 1950 - January 18, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT - Donald J. Servi, 69, went home to safely into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Donald was born in Racine on August 31, 1950 to Alvin and Virginia Servi. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in finance and economics from Dominican College. Following college, he worked at Merkt Enterprise where he served as the Vice President of Finance. He semi-retired seven years ago but continued to work part time for Berkley, Iselin & Lotz CPA firm.

Donald married Patricia Matter at Trinity Lutheran Church on March 2, 1974. He was the love of her life. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church serving on various committees and attending Bible class. Donald was truly a loving family man. He loved spending time with his family whether it was going out to dinner on Friday nights, or going on family vacations like to Florida and Hawaii. Donald also enjoyed going up north fishing with his friends and family and playing sheepshead and beating his son in law at cribbage. He loved doing crossword puzzles and Sudoku. You could always find him on Sunday morning doing breakfast with the boys.

