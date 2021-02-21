November 19, 1931 - February 17, 2021

Donald J. Peterson, 89, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at his home with his daughter at his side.

Born in Menominee, Michigan on November 19, 1931, he was the son of George and Amanda (nee: Galineau) Peterson. His early life was spent in Menominee, Michigan, where he attended Lincoln Grade School and Menominee High School. He played trombone in the high school marching and pep bands, Menominee City Band, American Legion Band and Marinette City Band. While attending high school, he was selected to Boys State at East Lansing, Michigan. After high school, he played in the Army Reserve Band and Army Dance Band and Marching Band, where he served 2 years at Fort McCoy. He also played in a trombone trio (knowns as the Three Slippers) and a trombone quartet.

After high school, he was employed at Haywood Wakefield by the Army Ordinance as an ammunition inspector, later transferring to Burlington Brass Works. He attended additional training at Picatinny Arsenal in Dover, New Jersey. He worked 2 full time jobs for 35 years at both NEL Frequency Controls and Burlington Memorial Hospital. After retirement, he continued to work at Burlington Memorial Hospital until age 80.