Donald J. Klein

January 14, 1932 – December 31, 2019

RACINE – Donald J. Klein, age 87, passed away on December 31st, 2019 due to kidney failure at St. Monica's Senior Living.

Born in Burlington, WI on January 14, 1932, he was the son of Leonard and Mildred (nee: Downie) Klein. He attended St Mary's Catholic grade and high schools in Burlington. He served in France with the 982nd Construction Engineers, Company A, U. S. Army, for two years, and was a member of the American Legion Post 310, Racine.

Don was a linotype operator for many years for several companies in Wisconsin and Illinois; he was then employed at Borg Industries in Delavan for several years. He was the assistant manager of the Casa del Mar Motor Inn in Ormond Beach, FL for ten years, returning to Wisconsin in 1980.