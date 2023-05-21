A lifelong resident, Donald was born in Racine to Theodore and Hilda (nee: Hensgen) Kerkman on December 15, 1931. He faithfully served our country with the United States Army during the time of the Korean War. Donald was united in marriage with Shirley M Sargent on August 27, 1960. Donald was employed by Young Radiator Company for 45 years. As a side gig he also tended bar at the 5th Street Yacht Club for many years. Among his interests, Donald enjoyed; spending time at the family’s cottage in Woodruff WI, fishing, going to tractor shows, working as a range officer at the Wisconsin Sportsman Association, deer hunting with family in Sparta WI, collecting WWII warbirds related books and models, and visiting with his sons and granddaughter Emma.