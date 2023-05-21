Dec. 15, 1931 — May 13, 2023
GRAFTON—Donald Joseph Kerkman, age 91, passed away peacefully at Village Pointe Commons, Grafton, WI on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
A lifelong resident, Donald was born in Racine to Theodore and Hilda (nee: Hensgen) Kerkman on December 15, 1931. He faithfully served our country with the United States Army during the time of the Korean War. Donald was united in marriage with Shirley M Sargent on August 27, 1960. Donald was employed by Young Radiator Company for 45 years. As a side gig he also tended bar at the 5th Street Yacht Club for many years. Among his interests, Donald enjoyed; spending time at the family’s cottage in Woodruff WI, fishing, going to tractor shows, working as a range officer at the Wisconsin Sportsman Association, deer hunting with family in Sparta WI, collecting WWII warbirds related books and models, and visiting with his sons and granddaughter Emma.
Surviving are his sons and daughters-in-law: Daniel (Kathy), and Gregory (Gail); granddaughter, Emma Kerkman; as well as loving brothers & sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews. Aside from his parents, step-fathers: (Thor Meltesen and Arnold Sorensen), and in-laws, Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; and brothers: Ted, Roman, and Jerry Kerkman.
Burial for Donald will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove with full military honors on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 1:00PM.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that, if interested, you please make a donation to your favorite charity in Donald’s name.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000