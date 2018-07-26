November 24, 1952—July 23, 2018
RACINE—Surrounded by his family, Donald J. Fandry, age 65, passed away Monday, July 23, 2018, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee.
He was born in Racine, November 24, 1952 the second of six sons of the late William and Geraldine (Nee: Sailley) Fandry.
Don attended J.I. Case High School and worked as a carpenter for many years with Riley Construction. On February 14, 1981, in Racine he was united in marriage to Debra M. La Meer. They lived in New Lisbon, WI for ten years and moved back to Racine. Don enjoyed fishing and NASCAR. He will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Debra; 3 children, Troy (Jenni) Johnson, Corrie (John) Stehlik, Nicole Fandry; 10 grandchildren, Brittany, McKenna, Caden and Delaney Stehlik, Brady and Riley Johnson, Brandon and Brooke Baer, Nolan and Chloe Angotti; his great granddaughter, Morgan Martinez; brothers, Richard, Terry, and Doug Fandry; in-laws, Patricia (Michael) Krause, Linda (Tom) Friedel; lifelong friends, Jeff Eyenogle and Jim Pederson; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Robert and Jeffrey.
Relatives and friends are invited to meet and share memories with the family at Great Lakes Church, 9605 Spring Street, Friday, July 27, 2018, 10:00 AM. until 12:00 P.M. Memorials to the family would be appreciated.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
