Donald J. "Don" Schrack

Schrack, Donald J. “Don” passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Waterford Senior Living. Don was born in Chicago, IL, son of the late Hugo and Harriet (nee. Aniolowski) Schrack. He spent his early years in Chicago. Don graduated from St. Benedict High School in 1960, received a bachelor’s degree from Loyola University in 1964, and a master’s degree from Loyola in 1974. In July of 1964 he was united in marriage to Patricia “Pat” Lohrmann. Immediately after marriage Don reported for duty with the U.S. Army, Ft. Benning, GA. Upon his discharge he returned to Chicago and worked for Packaging Corp. of America. In 1983 he transferred to PCA in Burlington, WI. In 1989 he went to work for Gateway Technical College, from which he retired in 2005.

Since retirement, Don spent time with his family and vacationing with Pat. He was an avid golfer and bowler. Besides cruising and the sports activities, Don loved spending time gardening and volunteering.

Don was active with the Boy Scouts of America in Chicago and Burlington as a committee member. He was very active with the Waterford Lions Club, holding many leadership positions in more than 25 years with the club. Don served as the adjutant/financial officer with American Legion Essman Schroeder Post 20 of Waterford. Don also was on the Board of Trustees, Love Inc., Burlington for several years.

Survived by his loving wife, Pat; children: Donald (Christine) Schrack Jr., Michael (Lisa) Schrack, and Rebecca (David) Maklary; grandchildren: Kayla (Matthew) Sobzak, Matt Schrack, Sami (George) Carlson, and Ian Schrack; great-grandson, George Carlson; brother, Lawrence (Ann) Schrack; other relatives and countless friends.

Preceded in death by his parents; and an infant daughter, Jennifer.

Visitation on Wednesday September 14, 2022, from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 12 PM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI 53185. Military honors to follow Mass in the church parking area. Inurnment later at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to “Wisconsin Lions Camp.”

The family would like to express their gratitude to doctors David Taylor, Syed Haider, and Stephen Welka, and their staff at Aurora Health Care Burlington for their competent compassionate care of Don in recent years. Thanks also to the nurses and staff at Waterford Senior Living for their exceptional care of our beloved Husband and Father.

