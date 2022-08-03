STURTEVANT—Donald J. Dittlof, 89, of Sturtevant, passed away at his residence on Friday, July 29, 2022. The celebration of his life will be held in the funeral home on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., followed by military honors. Visitation will be in the funeral home that same day from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials should be directed to the Wisconsin Humane Society-Racine Campus, 8900-16th St., Mt. Pleasant 53177.