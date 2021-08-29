BURLINGTON—Donald J. Capito, 80, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at his home. He was born February 27, 1941, to Elmer and Othelia (nee: Quindt) Capito in Milwaukee, WI. His early life was spent in Milwaukee where he graduated from West Division High School. He then went on to earn his Associates Degree from Gateway Technical School. Donald moved to the Burlington area while in his twenties. When in his thirties, Donald joined the U.S. Army and proudly served during the Vietnam era. Donald was previously employed by Thomas Bus Service and drove bus for many years. He was a member of the DAV-AMVETS in Union Grove and a member of the Burlington Lions Club.