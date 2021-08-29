February 27, 1941—August 25, 2021
BURLINGTON—Donald J. Capito, 80, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at his home. He was born February 27, 1941, to Elmer and Othelia (nee: Quindt) Capito in Milwaukee, WI. His early life was spent in Milwaukee where he graduated from West Division High School. He then went on to earn his Associates Degree from Gateway Technical School. Donald moved to the Burlington area while in his twenties. When in his thirties, Donald joined the U.S. Army and proudly served during the Vietnam era. Donald was previously employed by Thomas Bus Service and drove bus for many years. He was a member of the DAV-AMVETS in Union Grove and a member of the Burlington Lions Club.
Donald, in his free time, enjoyed collecting model railroads. He had his pilot’s license. He took numerous bus trips around the country, and also visited China, Mexico, and Canada. One thing Donald appreciated and was thrilled to be a part of, was being on “The Honor Flight” November 2019. Donald was very proud to be a Veteran and serve his country.
Donald is survived by his dear friends Paula Pollock and Libby Wilcox; nieces: Jennifer (Greg) Voss, Tammy Capito, Tina (Kent) McLeod, and Tabitha DeFranco, nephews: Kenneth Capito, Greg (Erin) Piefer and David Capito; grandnieces: Isabella, Alexandria, Mackenzie, Ashlyn and Elizabeth; and a brother David Capito. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Robert, Richard and Kenneth; and a sister Karen Piefer.
In honor of Donald, memorials may be made to any Veteran’s Organization of your choice.
The family would, like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Mae from Veterans Home Health Care for all her care and compassion.
Full Military Honors and a funeral service for Donald will be performed on Monday, August 30, 2021, at 7:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday, August 30th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Donald will be laid to rest the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove at a later date.
