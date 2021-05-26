Donald J. Anderson

Don attended Washington Park High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army at the Pentagon during the Korean War. On May 3, 1952, he was united in marriage to Joan K. Anderson who preceded him in death last year March 3 after 67 years of marriage. Don was employed at Western Publishing for 44-1/2 years. He was a member and past president of Local 254. They honored him last year with a certificate marking his 70 years as the longest active union member. Don was a longtime member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church, the Racine Danish Brotherhood, and the YMCA. He enjoyed golf, cards, and winters in Arizona where he was a proud member of the Wisconsin Club. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who will be dearly missed.