Donald J. Anderson

March 1, 1931—May 21, 2021
RACINE—Donald John Andersen, age 90, passed away peacefully at home Friday, May 21, 2021. He was born in Racine, March 1, 1931, the 5th of 7 children of the late Martin and Marion (nee Washtock) Andersen.
Don attended Washington Park High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army at the Pentagon during the Korean War. On May 3, 1952, he was united in marriage to Joan K. Anderson who preceded him in death last year March 3 after 67 years of marriage. Don was employed at Western Publishing for 44-1/2 years. He was a member and past president of Local 254. They honored him last year with a certificate marking his 70 years as the longest active union member. Don was a longtime member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church, the Racine Danish Brotherhood, and the YMCA. He enjoyed golf, cards, and winters in Arizona where he was a proud member of the Wisconsin Club. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his children: Dr. Ricki (Nancy) Andersen, Deborah (Gregory) Retzinger, Kay Bixler, Lyn (John) Boehm; his grandchildren: Michael (Sara) Andersen, Heather (Sean) Kras, Heidi (Alex) Hoefs, Andrew (Gwendolyn) Retzinger, Jonah Retzinger, Ruth Retzinger, Damien (Margaret) Retzinger, Nicholas Bixler, Rebecca Bixler, T.J. Boehm, Marcus (Katie) Boehm; his great-grandchildren: Emma and Chloe Andersen, Jacob, Colin, and Lucas Kras, Lilliana Hoefs, Roman and Rosie Retzinger; in laws: Marian Andersen, Ken Ekstrand and Jean Anderson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his siblings: Dick, Bill, Martin, Betty, Lois, and Marian; and his son-in-law, Curt Bixler.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 29, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Avenue. Entombment with full military honors will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. The Mass will be livestreamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Don’s page, select service, select live stream. Memorials to St. Edward’s Catholic Church or the YMCA have been suggested.
