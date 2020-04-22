Donald H. Petersen

Don and Grace had bowled on couples leagues for many years and together they had a love of travel. They shared many annual trips to Las Vegas and in later years at nearby casinos. They also had many trips to different Caribbean Islands and had taken two trips to Hawaii. One of their most memorable trips was when they took their then young sons, on a cross country vacation for a month, touring many of the national parks. During Don’s younger years he played semi pro baseball from 1948 to 1958. He very much enjoyed being involved with his sons activities when they were young. Don helped establish the Trail blazers, where dads and sons went camping, did crafts projects and went sledding and tobogganing. He also coached Little League with the Caledonia Lions Club. Don loved golfing and hunting as well.