September 4, 1927 – December 9, 2018
RACINE – Donald Hubert Neis, age 91, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday morning, December 9, 2018, surrounded with the love of his family.
Donald was born in Menomonie, WI on September 4, 1927 to the late Cletus and Eileen (nee: Brown) Neis. At age 17, he went on to faithfully served our country with the
United States Navy in WWII from 1944 – 1946 aboard the USS Leon. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 6711 in Mondovi and American Legion Post 264 in Gilmanton. Following his return, Don graduated from Mondovi High School in 1947.
On June 23, 1951 in St. Patrick Catholic Church, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Priscilla Agnes (nee: Sabelko) Neis. With a profound work ethic, Don was employed as an electrician & pipefitter for American Motors / Chrysler, retiring in 1992. Well respected within the skilled trades, he served as Chief Steward of UAW Local 172. Don was a faithful member of St. Lucy Catholic Church for over 50 years. Among his interests, he enjoyed hunting, fishing & gardening. Above all, Don was a devoted family man who cherished spending time with all of his loved ones.
Surviving are his loving wife of over 67 years, Priscilla; their children, Cloy Neis, Nancy Neis and Patrick (Kathy) Neis; granddaughters, Danielle (Eric) Scott and Nicole (Jeff) Kimpel; great-grandsons, Lucas & Theo Scott and Sam Kimpel; brother, Jack Neis; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lavern (Pat), Leon (Vivian), Francis (Marlene) and Dennis (Joanne) Sabelko; Mary Ann (Bill) Bailey, Lola (Dennis) Johns and Carol Neis; many dear nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his beloved son, Thomas Neis; sisters and brothers, Virgil (Phyllis) Neis, Maxine (Leslie) Neverdahl, Phyllis (Arvid) Thompson, Tom Neis, Duane (Dolly) Neis and Lois (William) Lawko; and brother-in-law, Gerald (Kathy) Sabelko.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at 6:00 pm in Saint Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Visitation will be in Saint Lucy Church on Thursday from 4:00 –6:00 pm (for those who wish, the rosary will be recited at 3:30 pm). Interment, with military honors, will be held on Friday at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery (21731 Spring St. in Union Grove) at 12:00 noon. A memorial luncheon will follow the cemetery service. In memory of Don, memorials have been suggested to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin or to the American Diabetes Association.
A heartfelt note of thanks to Dr. Saleem Aman and Ascension Hospice Care for the compassionate care and support given in Don’s time of need. May God bless all of you!
