Donald H. 'Don' Beguhl

Beguhl, Donald H. “Don”, age 90, of Kansasville, passed away peacefully at Angels Grace Hospice with his family at this side on Wednesday May 27, 2020. Don was born in Rochester, WI, the son of the late Erwin and Mabel (nee. Schwedler) Beguhl. He attended St. John’s elementary in Burlington. Don proudly served his country in the Army. On May 9, 1953 he married Elaine Bluhm at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Waterford. The couple shared 67 years together raising six wonderful children. After marriage, they lived in Racine for a while and then settled on the Kansasville farm in 1961. During his working years Don was a laborer for J.I. Case in Racine, Kansasville Milk plant, and for a short time Lavalle Industries in Burlington. He was a proud member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church where he ushered for a few years and enjoyed the dart ball league. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and woodworking at home. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.